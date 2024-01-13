Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program

Dimetri Robinson, a 45-year-old Warwick resident, has been convicted of theft and trespassing after he was caught stealing food and personal belongings from Gulfstream restaurant in Southampton. Robinson confessed to stealing $250 worth of frozen chicken and steak from the restaurant’s storeroom on September 16. The theft was captured by the restaurant’s security camera, which Robinson had redirected towards the floor.

Caught Red-Handed

Robinson admitted his guilt when he appeared in Magistrates’ Court. The stolen items also included a backpack belonging to a staff member. The backpack contained $800 in Bermuda cash, 5,000 rupees, and other personal items. During a police interview following his arrest, Robinson confessed to stealing the frozen meat out of hunger, but denied any involvement in the theft of the backpack.

Next Steps in Court

In response to Robinson’s confession and the evidence presented, Magistrate Craig Attridge has ordered a drug-use assessment for the defendant. He also mandated Robinson’s participation in a Drug Treatment Court program commencing on January 16. This ruling is part of a broader approach to dealing with substance abuse issues among offenders, offering them treatment options instead of incarceration. Robinson has been released on $5,000 bail until his appearance at the Drug Treatment Court.

Drug Treatment Court: An Alternative Approach

The Drug Treatment Court program offers a different path to individuals with substance use disorders. The program aims to improve participants’ health and promote long-term sobriety through close supervision, evidence-based treatment, and recovery support. It is a part of several accountability courts in Cobb County that also includes Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court, Mental Health Court, and Parental Accountability Court. These specialty courts are designed to provide targeted support and treatment to those in need, addressing the root cause of their criminal behavior rather than merely punishing the act.