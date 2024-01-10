en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Warren Teenager Pleads Guilty to Weapon Theft and Robbery Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Warren Teenager Pleads Guilty to Weapon Theft and Robbery Charges

In a case that has gripped the city of Warren, 19-year-old local resident, Mahki J. Crank, has pleaded guilty to a series of grave charges. The charges include robbery, receiving stolen property, and possession of weapons under disability. The case has drawn attention due to the bold theft of firearms, one of which was later discovered with Crank.

Case Background

The charges against Crank stem from a daring robbery involving the theft of multiple weapons. In a flagrant display of audacity, Crank was found to be flaunting one of the stolen firearms on social media, a move that ultimately led to his apprehension. The weapons were discovered in Crank’s possession when he was stopped during a routine traffic check.

Apprehension and Charges

Upon being pulled over for a traffic stop, officers found Crank in possession of a loaded firearm. The vehicle he was driving was found to contain three loaded firearms and, alarmingly, a 3-year-old child. The presence of a minor at the scene has only served to compound the severity of the charges against Crank.

Sentencing and Implications

Crank now awaits sentencing, with the possibility of serving a prison term of between 12 1/2 to 16 1/2 years, depending on the outcome of a background investigation by probation officers. The case, heard before Judge Andrew D. Logan of the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of firearm-related crimes and their potential impact on the community.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 mins ago
Brisbane Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Incident
In a shocking turn of events, a man in Brisbane has been charged with the intention of causing severe physical harm after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck. The accused, 43-year-old Travis John Scorer, is alleged to have carried out the heinous act in the inner-Brisbane suburb of New Farm at around 7:30 PM
Brisbane Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Incident
Las Cruces Police Officer Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges: A Case That Shook the Nation
25 mins ago
Las Cruces Police Officer Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges: A Case That Shook the Nation
Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church
26 mins ago
Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
15 mins ago
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
U.S. Diplomat Expresses Grave Concern over Ecuador's Escalating Violence
20 mins ago
U.S. Diplomat Expresses Grave Concern over Ecuador's Escalating Violence
Andrew Tate's Online Spat and Legal Troubles: A Double-Edged Sword
22 mins ago
Andrew Tate's Online Spat and Legal Troubles: A Double-Edged Sword
Latest Headlines
World News
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
43 seconds
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
2 mins
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
2 mins
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
3 mins
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
4 mins
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
4 mins
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
5 mins
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
6 mins
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
6 mins
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app