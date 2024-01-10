Warren Teenager Pleads Guilty to Weapon Theft and Robbery Charges

In a case that has gripped the city of Warren, 19-year-old local resident, Mahki J. Crank, has pleaded guilty to a series of grave charges. The charges include robbery, receiving stolen property, and possession of weapons under disability. The case has drawn attention due to the bold theft of firearms, one of which was later discovered with Crank.

Case Background

The charges against Crank stem from a daring robbery involving the theft of multiple weapons. In a flagrant display of audacity, Crank was found to be flaunting one of the stolen firearms on social media, a move that ultimately led to his apprehension. The weapons were discovered in Crank’s possession when he was stopped during a routine traffic check.

Apprehension and Charges

Upon being pulled over for a traffic stop, officers found Crank in possession of a loaded firearm. The vehicle he was driving was found to contain three loaded firearms and, alarmingly, a 3-year-old child. The presence of a minor at the scene has only served to compound the severity of the charges against Crank.

Sentencing and Implications

Crank now awaits sentencing, with the possibility of serving a prison term of between 12 1/2 to 16 1/2 years, depending on the outcome of a background investigation by probation officers. The case, heard before Judge Andrew D. Logan of the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of firearm-related crimes and their potential impact on the community.