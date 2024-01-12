en English
Crime

Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 pm EST
On July 6, the quiet of Warren County, Pennsylvania was shattered by the escape of 34-year-old Michael Burham, a man suspected in a homicide case, from the county jail. The event has triggered an urgent review of the jail’s security protocols and spurred immediate action to repair a hole in the prison yard roof, which Burham exploited to make his daring escape.

Heightened Security Measures

The Prison Board and county commissioners have been quick to respond, announcing plans to enhance the jail’s security measures. The roof, which was previously secured by a chain-link fence on steel girders, had broken pieces that facilitated Burham’s flight. In a bid to prevent future escapes, the board has decided to augment the space with deterrents and revise the existing exercise equipment.

Internal Investigation Underway

Simultaneously, an internal investigation has been launched, focused on reviewing video surveillance and interviewing individuals to identify any security lapses. These improvements are part of a larger overhaul and are expected to be completed before the end of the week. However, more extensive upgrades will likely take longer.

Continued Search for Michael Burham

Meanwhile, the search for Michael Burham continues. The 34-year-old, previously arrested for kidnapping, was awaiting trial on federal kidnapping charges. However, he has not yet been charged in the death of Kala M. Hodgkin, pending lab test results. As the investigation into Burham’s escape unfolds, law enforcement has received approximately 500 tips from the public and continues to urge vigilance, encouraging the public to review surveillance footage for potential sightings of the escapee.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

