Wanted Norwich Pair, Vincent Peach and Chelsea Townsend, Apprehended and Charged

On January 13, 2024, Norwich City police successfully apprehended and charged Vincent Peach, 29, and Chelsea Townsend, 24, who had previously been declared wanted. The duo was taken into custody and is now facing a combined total of 18 separate charges, marking a significant victory in the law enforcement’s ongoing battle against crime in the city.

Vincent Peach’s Charges

Peach stands accused of multiple offences, including one count of common assault, 10 counts of theft from a shop, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon. These charges not only reflect the severity of his alleged crimes but also the breadth of his supposed criminal activities within the city of Norwich.

Chelsea Townsend’s Charges

Townsend, on the other hand, is facing six counts of theft from a shop. These allegations, while fewer in number compared to Peach’s, nevertheless contribute to the overall picture of criminal activity the pair is believed to have been involved in.

The Hunt for Peach and Townsend

Prior to their arrest, both Peach and Townsend had been issued a wanted notice by the Norwich police, with Dolphin Grove listed as their last known address. The pair was known to frequent several areas within the city, including Larkman, Bowthorpe, Mile Cross, and Earlham – locales that may have been key to their eventual capture. Their imminent appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court will mark the next chapter in this ongoing saga.

The apprehension of Peach and Townsend signifies the culmination of what was likely a concerted and coordinated effort by the Norwich police. This case underscores the authorities’ commitment to addressing crime across all areas of the city, a sentiment that will undoubtedly resonate with the residents of Norwich.