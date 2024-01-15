en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wanted Norwich Pair, Vincent Peach and Chelsea Townsend, Apprehended and Charged

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Wanted Norwich Pair, Vincent Peach and Chelsea Townsend, Apprehended and Charged

On January 13, 2024, Norwich City police successfully apprehended and charged Vincent Peach, 29, and Chelsea Townsend, 24, who had previously been declared wanted. The duo was taken into custody and is now facing a combined total of 18 separate charges, marking a significant victory in the law enforcement’s ongoing battle against crime in the city.

Vincent Peach’s Charges

Peach stands accused of multiple offences, including one count of common assault, 10 counts of theft from a shop, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon. These charges not only reflect the severity of his alleged crimes but also the breadth of his supposed criminal activities within the city of Norwich.

Chelsea Townsend’s Charges

Townsend, on the other hand, is facing six counts of theft from a shop. These allegations, while fewer in number compared to Peach’s, nevertheless contribute to the overall picture of criminal activity the pair is believed to have been involved in.

The Hunt for Peach and Townsend

Prior to their arrest, both Peach and Townsend had been issued a wanted notice by the Norwich police, with Dolphin Grove listed as their last known address. The pair was known to frequent several areas within the city, including Larkman, Bowthorpe, Mile Cross, and Earlham – locales that may have been key to their eventual capture. Their imminent appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court will mark the next chapter in this ongoing saga.

The apprehension of Peach and Townsend signifies the culmination of what was likely a concerted and coordinated effort by the Norwich police. This case underscores the authorities’ commitment to addressing crime across all areas of the city, a sentiment that will undoubtedly resonate with the residents of Norwich.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Aberystwyth Court Hands Down Sentences for Range of Crimes
In a recent flurry of legal proceedings, Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court has seen multiple defendants being processed for a range of crimes, including breach of restraining order, assault, theft, and criminal damage. The array of offences and the corresponding sentences offer a snapshot into the local crime landscape. Sandwich Theft and Conditional Discharge One of the
Aberystwyth Court Hands Down Sentences for Range of Crimes
Breakthrough in Cold Case: Husband Appears in Court for Bail Application
15 mins ago
Breakthrough in Cold Case: Husband Appears in Court for Bail Application
Former Rivers State Governor, Wike Orders Clampdown on Street Light Vandals in FCT
16 mins ago
Former Rivers State Governor, Wike Orders Clampdown on Street Light Vandals in FCT
Police Dog Assists in Arresting Fuel Thieves near Longbridge Island
6 mins ago
Police Dog Assists in Arresting Fuel Thieves near Longbridge Island
Man Reports Verbal Altercation to Preempt Potential Repercussions
7 mins ago
Man Reports Verbal Altercation to Preempt Potential Repercussions
York Burglary: Public Assistance Sought in Investigation
11 mins ago
York Burglary: Public Assistance Sought in Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
43 seconds
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
44 seconds
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
44 seconds
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
1 min
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen's Park
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
1 min
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
1 min
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
1 min
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
1 min
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
1 min
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
7 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
54 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app