Wanted Indian National Arrested by Rizal Police for Lascivious Conduct

In a recent operation, the Rizal province police successfully apprehended a 28-year-old Indian national known as 'Ajay' - a resident of Tanay town, who had been on the run for lascivious conduct. The arrest took place on Thursday morning, around 8:30 a.m., in Pililla town's Barangay Bagumbayan. Ajay's name had featured prominently on the list of wanted criminals in the Calabarzon region, marking this operation a significant success for the local law enforcement.

The Charges and the Court Case

Ajay is currently facing three counts of lascivious conduct. He has been charged at the Regional Trial Court Branch 166 located in Siniloan, Laguna. Notably, no bail has been recommended for his case, indicating the severity of the charges against him. However, the police have refrained from disclosing specific details regarding the cases against Ajay, maintaining a level of discretion in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Next Steps: Detention and Trial

Following his arrest, Ajay is set to be held in the local police jail. The local authorities are expected to continue their investigation into the case while preparing for the upcoming trial. This arrest serves as a stern reminder to the public that the law enforcement agencies are actively working to ensure the security and safety of the community.