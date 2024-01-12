en English
Crime

Wanted Felons on the Run: Mitchell and Kelly Fail to Appear in Court

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Wanted felons, Lehman Frank Mitchell and Dache Kelly Jr., who are facing multiple charges for a series of burglaries across the Inland Empire and other areas, are now on the run after failing to appear for a court hearing. The pair were arrested last June and later released on bond, but their absence at a scheduled status conference at the Riverside Hall of Justice has prompted the issuance of bench warrants by Superior Court Judge Gary Polk.

Trail of Crimes

Mitchell, 43, from Moreno Valley, is facing a slew of charges including 11 counts of felony burglary, vandalism, grand theft, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Kelly, 24, from Riverside, is similarly charged with nine counts of felony burglary, vandalism, and grand theft. Their current whereabouts remain a mystery, eluding the grasp of law enforcement.

Connecting the Dots

An investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of the two suspects last year. The breakthrough came when an Audi SUV linked to multiple burglaries was traced back to Moreno Valley. The net began to close on Kelly and Mitchell, with the vehicle serving as a crucial piece in the puzzle of their alleged crime spree.

Past Convictions

Mitchell is no stranger to the penal system, with a history of burglary convictions and time served in state prison. Kelly, on the other hand, while not as seasoned, has convictions in another jurisdiction and several unresolved felony cases pending locally. The series of commercial burglaries they are now connected to stretches across multiple counties in Southern California, revealing a wider web of criminal activities.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

