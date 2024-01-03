Walter Magaya Faces Legal Action Over Alleged $3M Fraud

In an unprecedented development, Walter Magaya, founder of the PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries, is facing legal action for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent mining venture. The case, which involves the alleged deceit of Israeli investors to the tune of US$3 million, is set for trial at the High Court, under case reference No HCH621/23.

Unfulfilled Promises and Failed Ventures

Magaya reportedly secured the investment from Israeli sources in the early part of 2022. The funds were intended for a gold mine development in Zimbabwe, in which Magaya was to hold a 57% share, leaving the remainder for the investors. The investment was facilitated by the Consul General of Zimbabwe in Israel, Ambassador Ronny Aharon Levi Musan.

Magaya acknowledged the investment through a promissory note and even agreed to a repayment plan. However, the mining project saw no progress, leading to the investors demanding repayment.

The Legal Course

Despite Magaya’s failure to repay the loan, register a mortgage bond on the properties promised, or establish the joint venture company necessary for mining operations, attempts were made to resolve the situation outside of court. Numerous trips and meetings in Zimbabwe were conducted, but the investors found Magaya’s promises to be mere delaying tactics.

Magaya’s spokesperson, Admire Mango, has been unreachable for comment as he was reportedly at a prayer mountain ahead of a church service. The case is set to go to trial, marking a significant event in the annals of Zimbabwean legal history.