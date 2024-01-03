en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Behaviour

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Behaviour

In a series of unsettling events, David Murphy, a 38-year-old resident of Mitford Gardens, Wallsend, was handed 18 months of prison time following a chain of aggressive and unlawful activities. The incidents, occurring on June 6 in Whitley Bay, saw Murphy attempting to force entry into a local mother’s house and later, into a Tesco delivery van. Despite the threats and efforts of Murphy to assault him, the courageous van driver managed to fend him off.

Unlawful Incidents and Consequences

During the altercation with the Tesco driver, Murphy inflicted injuries that included grazes and a severe nerve snap in a finger. Assistance came in the form of a passing motorist who helped restrain the threatening Murphy until the arrival of local law enforcement. Throughout these incidents, Murphy was heavily under the influence of alcohol.

History of Convictions

Murphy’s troubling history includes a staggering 27 prior convictions and he was already serving two suspended sentences at the time of these incidents. He later pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour, and trespassing.

Defence and Sentencing

In court, Murphy’s defence pointed to his deep remorse for the incidents, his high level of intoxication at the time, and ongoing mental health issues as contributing factors to his aggressive behaviour. Despite these arguments, the court ruled in favour of an 18-month prison sentence for Murphy, taking into account the severity of the charges and the breach of his two previous suspended sentences.

0
Crime Law
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals

By Safak Costu

Singaporean Man Fined S$3.6 Million for Tax Evasion on Imported Vehicles

By Waqas Arain

Philippines Bolsters Fight Against Illegal Drugs and Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Shooting in Spain's Andalucia Region: A Drug Trafficking Connection?

By Safak Costu

Late UNLV Professor's Home Burglarized, Neighbors Witness the Act ...
@Crime · 17 mins
Late UNLV Professor's Home Burglarized, Neighbors Witness the Act ...
heart comment 0
Farmington Man’s Murder Trial Delayed: A Tale of Twisted Facts and Delayed Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Farmington Man's Murder Trial Delayed: A Tale of Twisted Facts and Delayed Justice
Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companies

By Safak Costu

Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companies
Two Arrested in Gugulethu New Year’s Day Shooting; Additional Suspects Apprehended in Separate Cases

By Mazhar Abbas

Two Arrested in Gugulethu New Year's Day Shooting; Additional Suspects Apprehended in Separate Cases
Fear Engulfs Kuala Lumpur Couple as Violent Assailant Remains At Large

By BNN Correspondents

Fear Engulfs Kuala Lumpur Couple as Violent Assailant Remains At Large
Latest Headlines
World News
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
38 seconds
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
38 seconds
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
46 seconds
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
54 seconds
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
1 min
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
1 min
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
2 mins
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
2 mins
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
2 mins
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
53 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
57 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app