WAKEONE Entertainment Takes Legal Action to Protect ZEROBASEONE

WAKEONE Entertainment, the agency managing the popular artist group ZEROBASEONE, has pledged a stringent zero-tolerance policy against actions that threaten the safety, privacy, or rights of their artists. The move comes in the wake of a series of disturbing incidents involving unauthorized access and misuse of the members' private information.

On February 3, WAKEONE escalated their countermeasures by filing criminal charges against individuals involved in the trespassing of the ZEROBASEONE dormitory. These individuals are also accused of obtaining and attempting to misuse the artists' personal data illegally. The agency's resolute action underlines its commitment to safeguarding their artists from breach of privacy and intrusion.

Digital Forensics to Tackle Online Misinformation

Further, WAKEONE is leveraging the power of digital forensics in a bid to identify and rectify the spread of fake edits and misleading posts about ZEROBASEONE. These falsehoods have been circulating on various social media platforms and online communities, causing distress to the artists and their fans alike. The use of advanced technology demonstrates the agency's intention to counteract digital misinformation with precision and accuracy.

For legal representation in these matters, WAKEONE has teamed up with the renowned law firm SHIN&KIM. The agency has resolved to adopt an unyielding approach towards offenders, promising to take stern legal action without offering settlements or leniency. This decision sends a powerful message to those involved in spreading defamatory content or engaging in acts of infringement against the artists.