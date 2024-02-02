Vulnerability Exposes PII of 98 Lakh Indian Company Directors

Recently, a significant security vulnerability in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' online portal in India laid bare the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of over 98 lakh company directors. This included eminent industrialists, celebrities, and sports personalities. The exposed data encompassed sensitive details such as Aadhaar, PAN, voter identity, passport, date of birth, contact number, and communication address.

Understanding the Nature and Risk of PII

PII refers to any data that can potentially identify a specific individual. This information is classified into sensitive and nonsensitive categories. Sensitive PII includes data like biometric details, which can cause substantial harm if exposed. Nonsensitive PII, on the other hand, consists of publicly available details like zip code and gender.

Cyberattacks and vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure can lead to the misuse of exposed PII in a variety of ways. These include phishing attacks, fraud, or even selling the data on the dark web.

Previous Incidents and Government Response

India has had its share of data breaches involving PII. In 2023, incidents like the CoWIN portal breach and the sale of 815 million Indian citizens' PII on the dark web made headlines. The government has occasionally denied allegations of such breaches but has also made arrests related to data violations.

Protecting Your PII: Precautions and Measures

It is crucial for individuals to take steps to protect their PII. This can include using trusted websites, employing Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), and remaining vigilant against phishing and fraudulent activities. Regular monitoring of financial transactions and credit scores can also help in early detection of any misuse of PII.