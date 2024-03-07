Volunteer at Children's Charity in Laois Caught with Crystal Meth After Burglary

In a startling incident that underscores the challenges of addiction, Mateusz Werbanowski, a 30-year-old volunteer, was caught after burglarizing the Jack and Jill Charity Shop in Portlaoise on October 6, 2023. Werbanowski, with no prior convictions, admitted to the burglary and theft, driven by a serious gambling addiction and found in possession of crystal meth, a highly dangerous drug.

Inside the Heist: A Volunteer's Descent

Mateusz Werbanowski, once a trusted volunteer at the Jack and Jill Charity Shop, succumbed to his gambling addiction, leading him to burglarize the shop he once served. Aware of the cash stored in a safe upstairs, Werbanowski broke into the shop after hours, stealing €1,625. In a twist of fate, he dropped his Revolut card at the scene, which led to his apprehension. During the investigation, authorities discovered he was also in possession of crystal meth, valued at €20, further complicating his situation.

Addiction and Accountability

The court learned of Werbanowski's struggles with addiction, which his solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald, cited as the driving force behind the crime. Despite Werbanowski's lack of prior convictions and his participation in a residential treatment program for his addiction, Judge Nicola Andrews emphasized the necessity of repaying the stolen €1,625 to the Jack and Jill Charity Shop. The judge offered a path to redemption, stating that the charges would be struck out if the repayment was completed by September 2, 2024, failing which Werbanowski would face a €1,500 fine and conviction.

A Path to Redemption

This case brings to light the complex interplay between addiction, crime, and the potential for rehabilitation. Werbanowski's immediate admission of guilt and willingness to undergo treatment were commended by Judge Andrews, highlighting the importance of addressing underlying issues in the pursuit of justice. As Werbanowski works towards making amends, this incident serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by individuals struggling with addiction and the long journey toward recovery and redemption.