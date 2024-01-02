Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos

In a heart-wrenching incident that has rocked the Akowonjo area of Lagos State, a visually impaired mother, Agnes Forte, is left in despair as she helplessly seeks her missing one-year-old baby, Excel. Agnes’ pain is magnified by the seeming indifference of the authorities who, she believes, are taking the case lightly due to her family’s economic status.

Agnes’ Appeal to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police

Desperate for any assistance, Agnes has made a public plea to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade. Despite having reported the incident immediately and giving her statement to the police, she feels that the authorities have not taken effective action, potentially due to her economic circumstances. The family’s distress is palpable as they navigate this nightmare without the expected support from the law enforcement agencies.

The Disappearance of Excel and the Role of Stepsister, Joy

The circumstances surrounding Excel’s disappearance are as mysterious as they are distressing. Agnes recounted that Excel was last seen in the company of her 13-year-old stepsister, Joy. After a brief period when Agnes could not hear their voices, she discovered that both children were missing. Upon further investigation, she noticed that some money and an ATM card were also missing from her bag. To add to the mystery, Joy had packed some clothes.

Family and Neighbors in a Fruitless Search

The aftermath of Excel’s disappearance saw the family and neighbors banding together in a desperate search for the missing child. Despite their relentless efforts, the search has been fruitless, and Agnes is now seeking more active involvement from the police in the pursuit of her child. The family’s ordeal underpins the need for authorities to ensure that every citizen’s concerns are addressed, regardless of their economic standing.