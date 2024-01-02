en English
Crime

Visakhapatnam Engulfed in Protests Following Alleged Gangrape of 17-Year-Old Girl

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Visakhapatnam has been engulfed in protests following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl. The incident has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties, women’s groups, and Dalit organizations demanding justice and criticising the government’s handling of the situation.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing has accused the local police of negligence, questioning their lack of prompt action on the complaint.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) representatives have also taken to task the rise in crimes against women and children under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

