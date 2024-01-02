Visakhapatnam Engulfed in Protests Following Alleged Gangrape of 17-Year-Old Girl

Visakhapatnam has been engulfed in protests following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl. The incident has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties, women’s groups, and Dalit organizations demanding justice and criticising the government’s handling of the situation.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing has accused the local police of negligence, questioning their lack of prompt action on the complaint.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) representatives have also taken to task the rise in crimes against women and children under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.