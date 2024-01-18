Virginia Lawmakers Eye 'Codi Alert' - A New Ray of Hope for Missing Children

In a significant move to address the limitations of the current Amber Alert system, Virginia lawmakers are considering the introduction of a new alert system for missing children. Named the Codi Alert, or the Critical Operation for a Disappeared Child Initiative Alert, the proposed system is a tribute to 4-year-old Codi Bigsby who tragically disappeared in 2022 and whose case didn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. This initiative, championed by Delegate A.C. Cordoza, promises a more localized and effective approach, aiming to trigger alerts at both the child's residence and their last known location.

The Codi Alert: A New Hope for Missing Children

The proposed Codi Alert, specifically designed for missing children under the age of 17, is set to revolutionize the way alerts are issued in cases of child disappearances. Unlike the Amber Alert, it would operate based on a specific radius that expands over time, focusing on the child's residence and their last known location. This strategic approach allows for immediate and targeted dissemination of information, enhancing the chances of timely intervention and safe retrieval.

A Unanimous Welcome for the Codi Alert

The bill has been welcomed with open arms. Kenny Jarels, president of The Aware Foundation, lends his support stating that the Codi Alert will assist law enforcement and organizations in the timely dissemination of information to the public, a crucial factor in the early stages of a missing child case. Remarkably, the Senate version of the bill has advanced through the subcommittee without any opposition, portraying a unanimous agreement on the necessity for such an alert system.

Codi Bigsby, the namesake of the proposed alert system, was a 4-year-old boy who disappeared in 2022. His case was not eligible for an Amber Alert at the time of his disappearance, a limitation that this bill strives to address. Unfortunately, his father, Cory, has been indicted for his murder, even though Codi's body has never been found. As Virginia lawmakers consider the Codi Alert, it is a reminder of the urgent need for a more effective system to locate missing children and prevent such tragic outcomes.