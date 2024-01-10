Virginia Giuffre Accuses Another Unidentified Royal of Sexual Abuse Allegations

In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the world, Virginia Giuffre has made an under-oath claim of being sexually abused by a second unidentified royal. This claim is in addition to her previous allegations against Prince Andrew. The unidentified prince, according to Giuffre, spoke with a 'foreign tongue' yet was also fluent in English. The details surrounding this new claim have not been provided.

Claims Against Identified and Unidentified Royals

Giuffre has earlier alleged that she was paid $15,000 by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, a claim that Prince Andrew has vehemently denied. In addition to this, she has made allegations of sexual encounters with other prominent figures, including Victoria's Secret billionaire Les Wexner and an unidentified foreign royal.

Legal Proceedings and Document Releases

The legal proceedings surrounding the case have seen the release of various court documents that detail Giuffre's alleged encounters with Prince Andrew, which included visits to clubs and being loaned out to Andrew for sex. In 2022, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Giuffre for an estimated 12 million without accepting liability.

Reignited Public Scrutiny

The released documents have also reignited public scrutiny of Andrew's association with Epstein. They reveal details of Giuffre's experiences as a teenage sex slave for Jeffrey Epstein, including being trafficked to the world's elite. Unsealed documents have revealed that sex tapes were alleged to have been taken of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson by Epstein. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of assisting Epstein in his abuse of minors. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019.