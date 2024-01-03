Virgin Islands Parole Board Grants Parole to 11 Inmates

In what comes as a significant development in prisoner rehabilitation, the Virgin Islands Parole Board has granted parole to 11 out of 24 inmates considered in December. The decisions were based on the inmates’ conduct in prison, the nature of the crimes they committed, and recommendations for further rehabilitation where parole was denied.

Paroles Granted

Among the individuals granted parole were Julian Viera, who was serving time for voluntary manslaughter, among other charges, and three men convicted of second-degree murder – Carlos Acosta, Edgar Ortiz-Carmona, and Kaleb Lopez Josue. Others who received parole included individuals convicted of serious offenses like assault, attempted murder, aggravated rape, and various firearm offenses.

Paroles Denied

However, ten inmates were denied parole. Jahzeel Fenton, convicted for first-degree assault, Mekel Blash for second-degree murder, Jaydee Brathwaite for assault with the intent to commit rape, Yamini Potter for a series of crimes including grand larceny and identity theft, Daniel Castillo for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, and Jalani Williams for first-degree murder were among those whose parole requests were rejected. Edwin Encarnacion, Louie Vaccaro, Allen Samuel, and Jackoy Mulraine also faced the same fate.

Parole Hearings and Inmate Conduct

Three inmates decided not to appear before the board. The Parole Board’s decisions are not taken lightly. They are based on various factors, including the nature of the crimes committed by the inmates, their conduct in prison, and recommendations for further rehabilitation where parole was denied.

Such decisions underscore the importance of the parole board’s role in not only punishing those who break the law but also encouraging and facilitating their rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society. These decisions also highlight the importance of good conduct within prison walls, as it plays a significant role in determining whether an inmate is granted parole or not.