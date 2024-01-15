Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation

At the heart of Bangkok’s bustling Ratchada Road, an incident unfolded that captured the city’s attention. A white sedan and a taxi collided in broad daylight, the event taking a peculiar turn as a clip of the collision went viral on social media. The sedan, found abandoned later, had an intriguing substance—a yellow liquid—inside, sparking speculation of alcohol consumption by the driver.

Rendezvous with the Abandoned Sedan

The abandoned sedan was seized by the Huai Khwang Police Station for a thorough examination. The presence of the yellow liquid inside the vehicle further intensified the narrative, hinting at possible alcohol consumption by the driver. As the story unfolded, the owner of the sedan admitted during a phone call to driving the vehicle at the time of the incident and agreed to face investigators, providing a detailed statement.

Cooperation and Confidentiality

Superintendent Prasopchok Aimpinij of the Huai Khwang Police Station confirmed the sedan owner’s cooperation. However, he also pointed out that the intricacies of the incident, including potential alcohol consumption and reasons for fleeing the scene, remain confidential as the investigation progresses.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The police are gearing up for a comprehensive physical examination of the driver for possible drug or alcohol involvement. The yellow liquid found in the sedan has also been sent for testing. It is under consideration whether the driver suffered a mental breakdown during the incident, a factor that could reshape the narrative. However, the elapsed time since the accident could affect the measurement of alcohol levels in the driver’s body. Depending on the sequence of events revealed during the investigation, the legal charges might vary, with possibilities including reckless driving, hit-and-run, or intentional collision.