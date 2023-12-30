en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Violent Threats Lead to Third JobCentre Ban for Crosby Man

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:24 pm EST
Violent Threats Lead to Third JobCentre Ban for Crosby Man

In a recent unsettling incident, Kyle Wright, a 33-year-old man from Crosby, Merseyside, has been issued a ban from JobCentre Plus following severe threats to its staff. This marks the third such facility from which Wright has been barred due to his history of aggressive behavior, involving 25 convictions for 38 offences, including theft and assault.

A Threatening Outburst

Wright’s latest episode of violent threats included vows to ‘smash up’ the JobCentre Plus and to ‘blow a worker’s head off her shoulders’ using a shotgun. This disturbing behavior escalated on November 16 when Wright snatched his partner’s phone during a JobCentre call and proceeded to threaten an employee.

Impact on JobCentre Staff

The court heard how Wright’s threats triggered significant anxiety among the staff members, to the extent that security personnel had to escort them to and from their vehicles. Wright was arrested and pled guilty to two counts of threatening to destroy property and a malicious communications offence on November 21.

Personal Troubles and Court Verdict

The court was also informed of Wright’s personal hardships, including a severely ill child and recovery from a major motorbike accident, which had caused him to miss an appointment at the JobCentre and risked a potential sanction on his benefits. Despite these difficulties, Wright’s threatening behavior could not be overlooked. He was handed a 12-week suspended jail term, ordered to pay compensation and a victim surcharge, and given a two-year restraining order, effectively barring him from entering or making contact with the Crosby JobCentre Plus.

0
Crime
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's

By Quadri Adejumo

Police Officers' Kind Gesture Earns Praise Amidst Highway Distress

By Israel Ojoko

A Sweeping Wave of International Incidents: From Siberia to Bosnia Herzegovina

By Rizwan Shah

Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge

By Salman Khan

Devastating Double Homicide: Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dea ...
@Crime · 20 mins
Devastating Double Homicide: Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dea ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Pastor Arrested for Abduction and Sexual Assault: A Look at State’s Crime Combating Efforts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Pastor Arrested for Abduction and Sexual Assault: A Look at State's Crime Combating Efforts
Brooklyn Woman Files Lawsuit Against Substitute Physical Therapist for Sexual Assault

By Waqas Arain

Brooklyn Woman Files Lawsuit Against Substitute Physical Therapist for Sexual Assault
Angela Millington: A Decade-long Unsolved Mystery in Essex

By Muhammad Jawad

Angela Millington: A Decade-long Unsolved Mystery in Essex
Night of Violence: Young Man Hospitalised and Three Charged in Perth

By Geeta Pillai

Night of Violence: Young Man Hospitalised and Three Charged in Perth
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
56 seconds
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
1 min
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
2 mins
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
7 mins
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
Labor Union Negotiations Reach Critical Point: An In-depth Coverage by NBS Live at 9
9 mins
Labor Union Negotiations Reach Critical Point: An In-depth Coverage by NBS Live at 9
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
11 mins
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
12 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
15 mins
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
15 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
15 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
1 hour
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app