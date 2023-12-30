Violent Threats Lead to Third JobCentre Ban for Crosby Man

In a recent unsettling incident, Kyle Wright, a 33-year-old man from Crosby, Merseyside, has been issued a ban from JobCentre Plus following severe threats to its staff. This marks the third such facility from which Wright has been barred due to his history of aggressive behavior, involving 25 convictions for 38 offences, including theft and assault.

A Threatening Outburst

Wright’s latest episode of violent threats included vows to ‘smash up’ the JobCentre Plus and to ‘blow a worker’s head off her shoulders’ using a shotgun. This disturbing behavior escalated on November 16 when Wright snatched his partner’s phone during a JobCentre call and proceeded to threaten an employee.

Impact on JobCentre Staff

The court heard how Wright’s threats triggered significant anxiety among the staff members, to the extent that security personnel had to escort them to and from their vehicles. Wright was arrested and pled guilty to two counts of threatening to destroy property and a malicious communications offence on November 21.

Personal Troubles and Court Verdict

The court was also informed of Wright’s personal hardships, including a severely ill child and recovery from a major motorbike accident, which had caused him to miss an appointment at the JobCentre and risked a potential sanction on his benefits. Despite these difficulties, Wright’s threatening behavior could not be overlooked. He was handed a 12-week suspended jail term, ordered to pay compensation and a victim surcharge, and given a two-year restraining order, effectively barring him from entering or making contact with the Crosby JobCentre Plus.