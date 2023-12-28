en English
Crime

Violent Robbery in Doctor’s Surgery Leaves Durban Man Severely Injured

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Violent Robbery in Doctor’s Surgery Leaves Durban Man Severely Injured

In a chilling incident that unfolded in Trenance Park, Verulam, a 37-year-old Durban man was brutally attacked and robbed in a doctor’s surgery. The episode, captured by the surgery’s security cameras, showcases the grim reality of violent crime in our society.

Violent Attack in Broad Daylight

As the victim engaged in a conversation with the medical staff, two assailants trailed him into the consultation room. Their initial aim was to snatch his cell phone, but a sudden struggle escalated the situation dramatically. The attackers, armed with large knives, did not hesitate to use them, stabbing the man multiple times before making their escape.

Severe Injuries and Robbery

The victim, who initially visited the surgery due to flu symptoms, suffered severe stab wounds to his chest and body. The onslaught resulted in a punctured left lung and a perilously close wound near his heart. Besides the physical trauma, the attackers also robbed him of his Samsung phone, adding insult to injury.

Police Investigation and Public Response

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) promptly reached the scene at 16:47, finding the doctor tending to the critically injured man. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Verulam police are treating the case as an attempted murder and are vigorously investigating the incident. The public is encouraged to contact the police with any information that could assist in the investigation.

South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

