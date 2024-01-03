en English
Conflict & Defence

Violent Land Dispute Erupts in Yadahalli, Kolar District

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
Violent Land Dispute Erupts in Yadahalli, Kolar District

In the tranquil serenity of Yadahalli, a village ensconced in the heart of the Kolar district, an incident of violent conflict has shattered the peace. The cause of this unrest is a land dispute that spiraled into a brutal assault on Hanumanthappa, a Dalit youth, and his wife Sudha. The couple was viciously attacked by a group headed by Sriramegowda, a fellow villager who accused Hanumanthappa of allowing his cows to graze on his land.

Assault and Arson

The disagreement rapidly escalated as the attackers, driven by anger and resentment, took violence to a terrifying extreme. Armed with a knife, they launched a fierce assault on Hanumanthappa and Sudha. The brutality did not end there. The group set ablaze the hut of Hanumanthappa’s brother, Reddappa, adding arson to their list of atrocities.

Law Enforcement Intervenes

The police were alerted to the incident, and swift action was taken. A complaint was lodged against 10 individuals involved in the incident, plunging the village into a state of tension. Four of the accused have been detained and are currently under judicial custody. The police presence in the village has been ramped up significantly to prevent any more disturbances and maintain law and order.

A Community in Turmoil

The violent incident has left the community grappling with its aftermath. The assault has not only underscored the urgency of resolving the ongoing land dispute but also highlighted the dire need for justice. The villagers are now caught in a maelstrom of fear, tension, and uncertainty as they await the outcome of this ordeal.

Conflict & Defence Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

