Violent Home Invader Washington Pearson Sentenced to 16-18 Years in State Prison

Washington Pearson, a 56-year-old Lynn resident, has been handed a severe sentence of 16 to 18 years in state prison for his involvement in a brutal home invasion that took place in 2022. The sentencing was delivered by a Suffolk Superior Court judge, following Pearson's conviction by a Superior Court jury.

Pearson's Crime and Conviction

Pearson was found guilty on multiple charges, including armed assault within a dwelling, armed robbery, assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery, two counts of strangulation, larceny from a building, and armed breaking and entering during daylight hours. The incident involved Pearson, armed with a screwdriver, breaking into a residence on Arborway. He proceeded to strangle a female occupant, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her once more before making his escape with stolen jewelry among other items.

A Long Criminal History

Washington Pearson's criminal history is extensive, consisting of as many as 197 entries. His past convictions include home burglaries in Cambridge and Brookline, committed during the years 2012 and 2013. Pearson, who represented himself during the trial, was arrested in Virginia in November 2022, roughly a month subsequent to his Arborway assault.

Justice Served

Judge Rosemary Connolly, who handed down the prison term, has ensured that Pearson will face significant punishment for his actions. The severity of the sentence reflects the seriousness of Pearson's crimes, marking a significant chapter in his long criminal history and offering a measure of justice to his victims.