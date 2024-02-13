Manhunt Intensifies: 'America's Most Wanted' to Feature Violent Fugitive Cesar Colin

A violent fugitive from North Texas, Cesar Colin, is set to be featured on 'America's Most Wanted' after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Gloria Sanchez, in White Settlement back in 2016. Despite initial reports suggesting Colin had fled to Mexico, recent information indicates he may have returned to North Texas.

A Night of Terror

The incident occurred in 2016 after a night out at a club. When they returned home, Colin attempted to sexually assault Sanchez at knife-point. Despite Sanchez managing to call 911, Colin stabbed her multiple times upon hearing the dispatcher's voice. Miraculously, Sanchez survived the brutal attack and has since recovered.

On the Run

Colin fled the scene and was believed to have escaped to Mexico, where he has family. Despite extensive efforts by the authorities, Colin remained elusive. However, six months later, two men with guns showed up at Sanchez's residence in North Texas, searching for her. This incident further underscored the gravity of the situation and the imminent danger Sanchez was in.

The Hunt Continues

Recent intelligence suggests that Colin may have returned to North Texas, prompting the White Settlement Police Department to seek the public's help in locating him. They are urging anyone with information about Colin's whereabouts to come forward and contact the authorities immediately.

Colin's ties to the Grand Prairie area make it crucial for the local community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The police are working closely with 'America's Most Wanted' to ensure Colin's capture, emphasizing the severity of his crimes and the potential threat he poses to the community.

Cesar Colin is a dangerous fugitive, and the public is advised not to approach him. Instead, they should immediately contact the authorities if they have any information regarding his whereabouts. The police believe someone out there may have information that could lead to his capture.

This story serves as a stark reminder of the enduring human spirit in the face of adversity and the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies. As the hunt for Cesar Colin continues, it is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to protect and serve the community.