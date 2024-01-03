en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Violent Feud Escalates into Shooting in Gharuan: Four Arrested

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Violent Feud Escalates into Shooting in Gharuan: Four Arrested

A shocking episode of violence unfolded in the small town of Gharuan, near Kharar, late last Saturday night. An estimated group of fifteen men, reportedly including both former and current students from a local private university, launched a ruthless attack on a home in Modern Valley. This attack, it appears, was the culmination of an old feud with the house’s tenants, one of whom is a final-year MBA student named Gaurav.

Details of the Attack

The assailants, armed and dangerous, opened fire outside the residence. In the ensuing chaos, they also vandalized property, including a car belonging to another tenant. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, offering chilling evidence of the attackers’ ruthlessness and their brazen disregard for law and order. Notably, the police have recovered four bullet shells from the scene of the crime.

Aftermath and Arrests

In the aftermath of the violent incident, the police moved swiftly to apprehend the culprits. Four men, including Mantim Yadav, Raunak Chaudhary, and Monty, were arrested. Mantim Yadav had a bullet wound and was taken into custody following treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The police are still on the hunt for the remaining suspects.

A History of Violence

This recent attack does not mark the first instance of violence involving these antagonists. The feud has a history, stretching back to a prior incident on September 14. Some of the attackers were arrested for their involvement in that episode as well. A case has been registered at the Kharar City police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. As the police continue their investigation, the residents of Modern Valley wait, hoping for justice and a return to peace.

0
Crime India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vigilantes and Bandits Clash in Nigeria: A Tale of Violence and Resilience

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Eve House Party Shooting in Denver: One Dead, One Critically Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Armed Standoff in Tucson: A Domestic Violence Incident Turns into a Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Two Arrested in Nacogdoches Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incide ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Two Arrested in Nacogdoches Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incide ...
heart comment 0
Protests Erupt in Chikkamagaluru over Alleged Caste-based Assault

By Rafia Tasleem

Protests Erupt in Chikkamagaluru over Alleged Caste-based Assault
New Year’s Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024
Armen Grigoryan’s Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News

By Momen Zellmi

Armen Grigoryan's Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News
New Year’s Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
11 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
25 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
27 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
41 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
44 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
47 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
52 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
55 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
47 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app