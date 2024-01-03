Violent Feud Escalates into Shooting in Gharuan: Four Arrested

A shocking episode of violence unfolded in the small town of Gharuan, near Kharar, late last Saturday night. An estimated group of fifteen men, reportedly including both former and current students from a local private university, launched a ruthless attack on a home in Modern Valley. This attack, it appears, was the culmination of an old feud with the house’s tenants, one of whom is a final-year MBA student named Gaurav.

Details of the Attack

The assailants, armed and dangerous, opened fire outside the residence. In the ensuing chaos, they also vandalized property, including a car belonging to another tenant. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, offering chilling evidence of the attackers’ ruthlessness and their brazen disregard for law and order. Notably, the police have recovered four bullet shells from the scene of the crime.

Aftermath and Arrests

In the aftermath of the violent incident, the police moved swiftly to apprehend the culprits. Four men, including Mantim Yadav, Raunak Chaudhary, and Monty, were arrested. Mantim Yadav had a bullet wound and was taken into custody following treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The police are still on the hunt for the remaining suspects.

A History of Violence

This recent attack does not mark the first instance of violence involving these antagonists. The feud has a history, stretching back to a prior incident on September 14. Some of the attackers were arrested for their involvement in that episode as well. A case has been registered at the Kharar City police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. As the police continue their investigation, the residents of Modern Valley wait, hoping for justice and a return to peace.