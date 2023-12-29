en English
Crime

Violent Encounter in Anambra State: Armed Assailants, Police Shootout, and a Manhunt

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Violent Encounter in Anambra State: Armed Assailants, Police Shootout, and a Manhunt

In a disconcerting incident, Anambra State, Nigeria, turned into a warzone on December 28, 2023, with a violent encounter occurring at the Uga Roundabout, Aguata Local Government Area.

A gang of unidentified attackers, masquerading in military uniforms and armed with AK-47 rifles, carried out a ruthless assault, firing at will and kidnapping innocent people.

These assailants, believed to have infiltrated from a neighboring state, eventually found themselves in a heated gunfight with the local police. The clash ended tragically, with the death of two police officers, a significant setback for the law enforcement agency in its ongoing battle against rising crime.

Police Response and Investigation

The Anambra State Police Command acted promptly, confirming the incident and launching a comprehensive manhunt for the culprits. As part of the investigation, a Lexus SUV, previously used by the gang, was recovered.

Inside it was an improvised explosive device, which was successfully defused by the police. The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the officers for their unwavering commitment, urging them not to lose heart at the loss of their comrades.

Remembrance and Resolve

CP Adeoye offered condolences to the bereaved families and the Enugu State Police Command, reinforcing that the sacrifice of the fallen officers will not go unnoticed. The incident has not only resulted in a loss of life but has also heightened the sense of insecurity among the local populace.

However, the police remain determined to uphold their commitment to public safety and ensure that the sacrifices of their fallen colleagues were not in vain.

Israel Ojoko

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator.

