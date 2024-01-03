en English
Crime

Violent Dispute Between Park Employees Results in Shooting Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Violent Dispute Between Park Employees Results in Shooting Incident

A violent dispute between two employees at Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi resulted in a shooting incident, leaving one critically injured. The altercation took place in their shared accommodation in the scenic Maya Bay, known for its crystalline waters and majestic limestone cliffs.

Details of the Incident

The victim, after being shot twice during the heated argument, was immediately rushed to Krabi Hospital for emergency surgery. Meanwhile, the shooter was apprehended swiftly by the police. The identities of the two involved, who have been working at the park for over a year, have been withheld.

Aftermath and Response

Following the incident, Yutthapong Damsrisuk, the park chief, and Atthapol Charoenchansa, the DNP director-general, have taken proactive measures to address the situation. Further investigations are ongoing, and the shooter, who surrendered without resistance, is in custody awaiting charges.

Implications for the Park

Despite the alarming incident, it’s business as usual at Maya Bay. The popular tourist spot, which sees approximately 2,000 visitors daily, remained unaffected. The incident did not disrupt the tranquility of the bay nor did it impact the visitors, as the dispute took place in a residential area away from the tourist zones.

In a concluding note, it is important to stress that the conflict stemmed from a personal issue between the two park employees, who were known to be friends hailing from Trang. It has been confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in this unfortunate event. In a separate development, a suspect named Anawin, wanted in other shooting cases, was apprehended in Chiang Mai and brought back to the capital for questioning.

Crime Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

