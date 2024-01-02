en English
Crime

Violent Clash Disrupts Peace and Transport Services in Atwima Agogo and Atwima Twedie

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a violent clash broke out between the residents of Atwima Agogo and Atwima Twedie, in the wake of a dispute that began on Christmas Eve. The conflict resulted in widespread vandalism, with several vehicles, houses, and school properties bearing the brunt of the hostility.

Origins of the Clash

The conflict was reportedly sparked by a misunderstanding on Christmas Eve, with residents of Atwima Agogo allegedly attacking those from Atwima Twedie. This subsequently led to a wave of destructive retaliation in both communities, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

Impact on Transport Services

The violent clash not only resulted in physical destruction but also disrupted transport services in the affected areas. Fearful of their safety, transport operators have shown reluctance in providing services between the conflicting communities, causing considerable disruption to the everyday lives of residents.

Call for Increased Security

In response to the unfolding situation, Augustine Osei, the assembly member for Twedie electoral area, has called for heightened security in the region. He emphasized the dire need to restore peace and ensure the safety of residents. Similarly, Michael Kwaku Boateng, a driver whose vehicle was damaged in the clash, is seeking compensation for those affected by the violence.

Despite the police’s early intervention to control the situation, residents remain in a state of fear and unrest. As investigations continue, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, further adding to the anxiety of the residents.

Crime Ghana Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

