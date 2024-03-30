Violent Brawl Erupts near Auckland Harbour, Multiple Arrests Made

Several people were taken into custody following a violent altercation near Auckland's Viaduct Harbour. The incident unfolded on Friday night, drawing police attention to Quay Street.

Police Respond to Disturbance

Authorities responded to reports of disturbances, including objects being thrown from a nearby apartment. Upon arrival, officers were met with escalating tensions and resorted to using pepper spray to control the situation.

Taser Deployment and Arrests

Amid the chaos, police deployed a taser, highlighting the severity of the confrontation. Four individuals were subsequently arrested on the scene. Despite the arrests, they were released on bail later that night.

Aftermath and Medical Attention

While the altercation resulted in some individuals requiring medical attention, fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported. The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining public order and safety in urban areas.