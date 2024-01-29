Violent Bar Brawl Between Chinese Tourists and Locals Sparks Investigation in Ho Chi Minh City

An altercation of grave proportions unfolded in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam, casting a distressing shadow over the city's nightlife. The event transpired on Thu Khoa Huan Street in District 1 on January 28, 2024, when a group of Chinese tourists engaged in a violent confrontation with local bar patrons.

Tensions Ignite

The conflict, initially an argument within the bar, involved a 10-member Chinese group and another group of customers. As the situation escalated, the bar's guards intervened, hoping to defuse the tension. However, their attempts to maintain peace backfired when they were attacked by some individuals from the Chinese group, which consisted of both men and women.

Conflict Erupts

The confrontation escalated rapidly as approximately 10 guards retaliated against the Chinese nationals. A disturbing scene of violence unfolded as close to 20 individuals engaged in a brawl in front of the establishment. The video of the brawl, captured by locals, paints a distressing picture of the event that has now gained virality on social media platforms.

Chaos Unleashed

The chaos was not confined to the immediate area of the bar. The clash spilled onto the streets, as evidenced by additional footage that surfaced online. In these videos, some members of the Chinese group were seen brandishing sticks, adding an alarming layer of severity to the situation. Tragically, the violence also impacted bystanders, who were reportedly assaulted during the melee.

Local law enforcement agencies have now initiated an investigation into the incident. The incident's report was sourced from VnExpress International, a subsidiary of VnExpress, licensed by the Ministry of Information and Communications.