Crime

Violent Attack on Doctor at Ghati Hospital Triggers Outrage and Calls for Improved Safety

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Violent Attack on Doctor at Ghati Hospital Triggers Outrage and Calls for Improved Safety

A shocking incident unfolded in the premises of Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, when a female resident doctor, Dr. Preeti Bhoge, was barbarously attacked with an iron rod. The attack, caught on the hospital’s CCTV, has provoked a wave of outrage after the footage made rounds on social media, highlighting the alarming state of safety for medical professionals in India.

Origins of the Conflict

The violence erupted from what initially seemed like a mundane parking dispute between a patient, Akhil Sheikh Shamsher, and a local shopkeeper. The disagreement spiraled out of control when it reached the hospital, leading to a group of men assaulting Shamsher. The situation took a turn for the worse when Dr. Bhoge was caught in the crossfire, resulting in a brutal assault on her head with an iron rod.

Response and Aftermath

In the wake of the incident, the resident doctors at Ghati Hospital staged a work boycott, creating a temporary halt in operations. The strike ended after assurances from Hospital Dean Dr. Shivaji Suke, but it underscored the simmering discontent among the medical community. The police have since arrested five individuals involved in the attack under section 353 of the IPC, which deals with assaults on public servants.

Political Intervention and Public Outcry

The horrifying incident drew the attention of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, who called for a comprehensive investigation and stern action against the culprits. Sule’s intervention underscores the gravity of the situation, bringing to light the potential implications for patient care and the need for guaranteed safety for doctors if such incidents continue unchecked.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

