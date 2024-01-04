Violent Assault Over Unpaid Loan in Kolar District: A Disturbing Tale of Caste-Based Violence

On a seemingly usual day in the Mulabagilu taluk of Kolar district, a simmering dispute over an unpaid loan erupted into a violent assault, shaking the small Yadahalli community. The victims of the brutal attack were Hanumantha, a 28-year-old Dalit man, and his sister-in-law, Sudhamma.

A Dispute Over Loan Repayment

Three years ago, Hanumantha, a laborer, had lent ₹50,000 to Santhosh, an upper-caste individual. When Santhosh failed to repay the loan, Hanumantha demanded his money back, sparking a confrontation. The situation rapidly escalated when a group of roughly ten individuals descended upon Hanumantha and Sudhamma.

The Assault

The aggressors, reportedly upper-caste individuals, attacked Hanumantha and Sudhamma with stones and knives. In a horrifying turn of events, they set fire to the hut of Hanumantha’s brother. The flames consumed the modest dwelling, reducing it to ashes in the blink of an eye.

Legal Consequences and Community Response

The Nangali police promptly responded to the incident, arresting five individuals associated with the assault. However, five others are still on the run. The arrested assailants have been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the IPC related to rioting, assault, and intentional insult. They were presented before a court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The shocking incident led to the deployment of additional police forces in the area to maintain order. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene as the hunt for the remaining culprits continues. The village of Yadahalli remains tense as it grapples with the aftermath of this violent assault.