Crime

Violent Assault Over Unpaid Loan in Kolar District: A Disturbing Tale of Caste-Based Violence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
On a seemingly usual day in the Mulabagilu taluk of Kolar district, a simmering dispute over an unpaid loan erupted into a violent assault, shaking the small Yadahalli community. The victims of the brutal attack were Hanumantha, a 28-year-old Dalit man, and his sister-in-law, Sudhamma.

A Dispute Over Loan Repayment

Three years ago, Hanumantha, a laborer, had lent ₹50,000 to Santhosh, an upper-caste individual. When Santhosh failed to repay the loan, Hanumantha demanded his money back, sparking a confrontation. The situation rapidly escalated when a group of roughly ten individuals descended upon Hanumantha and Sudhamma.

The Assault

The aggressors, reportedly upper-caste individuals, attacked Hanumantha and Sudhamma with stones and knives. In a horrifying turn of events, they set fire to the hut of Hanumantha’s brother. The flames consumed the modest dwelling, reducing it to ashes in the blink of an eye.

Legal Consequences and Community Response

The Nangali police promptly responded to the incident, arresting five individuals associated with the assault. However, five others are still on the run. The arrested assailants have been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the IPC related to rioting, assault, and intentional insult. They were presented before a court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The shocking incident led to the deployment of additional police forces in the area to maintain order. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene as the hunt for the remaining culprits continues. The village of Yadahalli remains tense as it grapples with the aftermath of this violent assault.

0
Crime India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

