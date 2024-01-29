Violent Assault and Theft in Fareham: Two Men Charged

A shocking act of violence unfolded on January 25th, on the otherwise quiet Longfield Avenue. A man in his thirties suffered a brutal assault at the hands of two assailants wiedling a knife and a hammer, leaving him with significant facial and chest injuries. Following the assault, the attackers did not stop at just causing physical harm. They proceeded to rob over £5,000 from the premises, adding theft to their list of heinous acts.

The Assailants

In the aftermath of the incident, the police swiftly apprehended two suspects: Colin Wood, 27, and Kye Markley, 21. Both men were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft from a dwelling, serious offenses carrying hefty penalties. The police investigation further revealed that Markley was not new to theft charges. He faces an additional five counts of theft from a shop in Fareham, all occurring between December 20, 2023, and January 24, 2024.

The Aftermath

Post-arrest, both Wood and Markley were held in custody, ensuring the safety of the local community. They were due to face justice at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on January 29th. The man they assaulted, while severely injured, survived the attack and received treatment at a local hospital. As the community reels from the shock of this violent incident, the perpetrators await their day in court, and the victim begins the long path to recovery.