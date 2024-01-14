en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Violent Altercation in Brixton Leaves Four Men Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:07 am EST
Violent Altercation in Brixton Leaves Four Men Injured

In the quiet darkness of a Sunday morning in Brixton, South London, tranquility was disrupted by the sound of gunshots. An incident involving a violent confrontation resulted in four men suffering serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police were alerted to a fight and gunshots on Coldharbour Lane shortly after 5 am. Responding officers discovered a man with gunshot injuries, who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

Additional Victims Arrive Independently at Hospital

While the initial victim was being tended to by medics, three other men arrived independently at the hospital. Among these, one man had also sustained gunshot wounds, another was suffering from stab injuries, and the third had been assaulted. All injuries, while serious, are not considered life-threatening.

Investigation Ongoing, No Arrests Made

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident, and the Metropolitan Police have commenced a comprehensive investigation. The incident led to the closure of Coldharbour Lane and Loughborough Junction Station, causing minor disruptions in the local area. The police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses and are asking anyone with information about the event to come forward.

Community Reactions and Concerns

In the wake of the violent incident, local community figures, including Pastor Lorraine Jones, have voiced their concerns about the ongoing violence in the area. The incident, while alarming, is a stark reminder of the struggles that the community of Brixton continues to face, and the urgent need for solutions.

As of the last update, the Metropolitan Police continues to pursue all leads, working diligently to bring those responsible to justice. They urge anyone with information to contact them by calling the number 101, referencing the case number 1167/14jan. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 mins ago
Joelinton's Home Invasion - A Disturbing Trend in Footballers' Security
On a day already marred by a 3-2 loss to Manchester City at St James’ Park, Newcastle United’s midfielder, Joelinton, received an unsettling alert on his phone while he was still on the pitch. His home security system had detected the presence of intruders, launching the Brazilian footballer into the chilling reality of a home
Joelinton's Home Invasion - A Disturbing Trend in Footballers' Security
Unnatural Death Investigation Underway as Body Discovered on Brownes Beach
17 mins ago
Unnatural Death Investigation Underway as Body Discovered on Brownes Beach
Ariana Grande's Stalker Convicted: A Disturbing Tale of Obsession and Intrusion
17 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Stalker Convicted: A Disturbing Tale of Obsession and Intrusion
Brixton Violence: Four Hospitalized, Scotland Yard Launches Investigation
11 mins ago
Brixton Violence: Four Hospitalized, Scotland Yard Launches Investigation
Police Scotland Enlists 'Digital Detection Dogs' to Combat Child Sex Abuse
12 mins ago
Police Scotland Enlists 'Digital Detection Dogs' to Combat Child Sex Abuse
Former CCC CEO Admits to Financial Misconduct amidst Bankruptcy
13 mins ago
Former CCC CEO Admits to Financial Misconduct amidst Bankruptcy
Latest Headlines
World News
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
33 seconds
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
2 mins
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
3 mins
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
4 mins
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
5 mins
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
5 mins
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
5 mins
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
5 mins
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
5 mins
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
59 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app