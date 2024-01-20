Violent Altercation at San Antonio Bar Leaves Two Critically Injured

In a chilling event that unfolded on the Southeast Side of San Antonio, a verbal altercation at a local bar took a violent turn, critically injuring two patrons. The incident occurred at a drinking establishment located on the 3300 block of Lasses Boulevard, known as Brooks Pub.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a group at the bar became embroiled in a heated argument. The dispute escalated dramatically when two individuals brandished knives, transforming the verbal altercation into a physical one. The result was the brutal stabbing of two other people, a 43-year-old and a 55-year-old.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

In the aftermath of the violent incident, the assailants swiftly fled from the scene in a vehicle, evading immediate arrest. The victims, severely injured in the attack, were urgently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was reported as critical upon admission.

Law enforcement officers are now engaged in an active manhunt for the two suspects involved in the stabbing. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the police diligently working to ascertain the full details of the altercation and subsequent attack. The San Antonio community is urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to the authorities.