Crime

Violent Altercation at Karaoke Bar Spurs Licensing Review and Security Concerns

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Under the glimmering neon lights of Overdraught Karaoke Bar on Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, a midnight scuffle turned violent, leading to two men sustaining serious injuries. The incident, which unfolded on January 5, brought the Greater Manchester Police onto the scene and sparked an interim licensing review.

A Brutal Altercation

The two victims, whose identities remain undisclosed, were involved in a brief yet intensive altercation with two suspects who entered and then promptly left the bar. The aftermath was a scene of blood and distress. One victim bore a cut near his eye and arm, while the other sustained a cut perilously close to the base of his skull. The latter injury, according to medical professionals, could have been fatal.

Investigation Underway

The two suspects, whose faces are now etched into the surveillance tapes, are still at large. The case has caught the attention of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who are fervently pursuing leads. While the victims received immediate hospital treatment, the incident has left an indelible mark on the bar and its patrons.

Security Concerns Raised

PC Peter Eccleston, during the Bury Council licensing panel, indicated that the lack of door supervisors might have played a role in the incident. Had there been door supervisors on duty, they could have intervened or conducted searches to prevent weapons from entering the premises. This revelation has brought into focus the security measures, or lack thereof, at the bar.

Licensee Responds

Overdraught Karaoke Bar’s licensee, Alistair Johnson, who has run the establishment for 13 years without any similar incidents, expressed his shock and concern. In response, he announced his intention to undergo door supervisor training along with a friend. This step, he believes, will help prevent such incidents in the future.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, the panel decided against suspending or revoking the bar’s license. However, they imposed an interim measure, which requires the implementation of an incident book. Over the next 28 days, a full licensing review hearing will be held to determine any additional measures or changes needed to ensure the bar’s safety.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

