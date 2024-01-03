New Year in Vero Beach Marred by Violence: Shooting Investigated

As the clock ticked towards a new year, an unsettling incident unfolded in the quiet city of Vero Beach, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released a statement detailing a shooting incident that reportedly took place between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve near the address of 145 36th Court SW.

Public Assistance Sought

Detectives have since released a photo of a car believed to be involved in the unsettling incident. The authorities are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle. The ultimate aim is to locate and question the owner as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting. As of now, no information regarding potential casualties or the motive behind the shooting has been disclosed.

Unsettled Vero Beach

The New Year’s Eve shooting is not the only violent incident to have rocked Vero Beach recently. A separate incident saw 66-year-old Michael A. Guadiani charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing at a local cafe and bar. The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening wound during an altercation over seating arrangements. The suspect was apprehended at his residence within an hour of the incident.

Continuing Investigations

Investigators at the Vero Beach Police Department are still actively working on both cases. While the motive and the potential for additional charges in the stabbing incident are being examined, the hunt for the owner of the vehicle involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting continues.