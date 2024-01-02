en English
Crime

Violence in New Jersey Schools Peaks: A Deep Dive into Concerning Data

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Violence in New Jersey Schools Peaks: A Deep Dive into Concerning Data

Violence in New Jersey schools has hit an unprecedented peak during the 2021-2022 academic year, as per the state Department of Education’s data. The year witnessed a record 13,451 violent episodes, translating to a rate of 10.3 incidents per 1,000 students – an approximate 9% surge from the prior comparable year. This rise in violence occurred despite over 2,700 fewer student enrollments compared to the previous year.

Unpacking the Violence: Knives, Threats, and Law Enforcement

The report reveals that law enforcement was called upon 2,687 times, with 1,372 instances of students bearing weapons, primarily knives, within the school premises. The spectrum of violent incidents reported includes fights, threats, assaults, sexual contacts or assaults, and robberies.

COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Impact on School Violence Data

The COVID-19 pandemic had previously hampered the state’s ability to effectively monitor school data for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, due to reduced in-person schooling, likely resulting in fewer physical altercations. Therefore, the state recommends caution when comparing data from these pandemic-impacted years to other school years.

Violence Trends and the State’s Most Violent Schools

For context, the 2018-2019 school year recorded 12,381 violent incidents at a rate of 9.3 per 1,000 students. The 2017-2018 period reported 10,838 incidents, and the year before registered 8,245 incidents. An analysis of New Jersey schools with at least 100 students, based on the rate of violent incidents, showed that two of the top five most violent schools are charter schools, and half of the top ten are middle schools.

Parents’ Fears and Schools’ Response

According to Gallup’s research, 44 percent of parents with K-12 students fear for their child’s safety at school. Furthermore, 20 percent of parents report that their children feel unsafe when they return to school. Additionally, 26 percent of teachers express fear for their physical safety while at school. The frequency and scope of school shootings have also escalated, with 69 shootings reported this school year compared to 18 in 2008. Simultaneously, mental health issues among students have surged, with one-fifth of students reporting anxiety, depression, and behavior disorders in 2023. In response, districts nationwide are investing in human and technological resources to improve security for students, teachers, and parents. These investments include security projects and mental health resources, along with outlining threat detection protocols and appropriate communication practices based on threat levels.

Crime Education United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

