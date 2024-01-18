'Vigil' Season 2: Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie Return to Investigate Drone Warfare

The highly-anticipated second season of the acclaimed cop thriller 'Vigil' is set to premiere on February 15th on Peacock in the United States. The series, which initially aired on BBC One in the UK, features Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie reprising their roles as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Amy Silva and Detective Inspector (DI) Kirsten Longacre. The unique narrative of the show is further enhanced by the romantic relationship between the two lead characters, who are not just partners in crime-solving, but also expectant parents.

Advertisment

From Submarine to Military Facility

In the first season, the couple navigated a death investigation on the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, with Silva on board the submarine and Longacre on land. The second season takes a shift from the maritime setting to the Scottish highlands, focusing on a series of unexplained deaths at a military facility. The narrative promises to delve into the dangers and complexities of drone warfare, a topical and pressing issue in modern military operations.

Personal and Professional Struggles

Advertisment

While the professional challenges faced by Silva and Longacre form the crux of the narrative, the series does not shy away from addressing their personal struggles. Expectant of their first child, the couple's dynamic adds an extra layer of depth to the storyline. The humourous inclusion of their unborn child as a participant in their crime-fighting efforts, while metaphorical, adds a touch of light-heartedness to the otherwise serious narrative.

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie in the star-studded cast are Gary Lewis, Dougray Scott, and Romola Garai, among others. The first season of 'Vigil' was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in three years, attracting an audience of over 13 million viewers for episode one. With the second season, the series aims to continue its successful run and earn more accolades, having already received nominations at the BAFTAs.