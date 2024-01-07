en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Vietnamese Model and Instructor Face Charges for Disturbing Public Order with Dangerous Stunts

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Vietnamese Model and Instructor Face Charges for Disturbing Public Order with Dangerous Stunts

High-profile Vietnamese model Tran Thi Ngoc Trinh and her motorcycle instructor Tran Xuan Dong are in hot water with the Ho Chi Minh City police. The duo is facing charges of disturbing public order, following Trinh’s social media posts featuring dangerous motorcycle stunts. The videos, which have incited widespread criticism, show Trinh in various risky positions on motorcycles in motion, including lying and kneeling on the saddles. The police allege that these acts have had a negative impact on public order and the attitudes of the younger population.

Illegal Stunts and Fake Documents

The investigation revealed that Trinh, who came under the spotlight after winning the Miss Vietnam International pageant in 2011, did not possess a license to drive large displacement motorcycles – the very motorcycles she was seen riding in the videos. The authorities also uncovered fake vehicle documents during their raid at Trinh’s residence, along with motorcycles of dubious origin. Her instructor, Dong, has been implicated in the charges, being accused of using counterfeit documents.

Leniency Plea

Despite the severity of the charges, both Trinh and Dong expressed a desire for leniency during the investigation process. Trinh, a well-known figure in the Vietnamese entertainment industry, launched her modeling career in 2005 and has since branched out into acting. She has a significant following on social media, making her dangerous stunts even more impactful and potentially influential.

Public Reaction and Police Response

The public response to Trinh’s actions has been largely critical, with many expressing concern over the potential influence her reckless behavior could have on young fans. The police, meanwhile, are determined to ensure public order is not compromised, and are continuing their investigation into the case. The charges against Trinh and Dong serve as a stark reminder of the responsibility that comes with public visibility and the potential consequences of reckless behavior.

0
Crime Social Issues Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Labour Party's Unveiled Campaign Against Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Unveiling a saga of intimidation, the public inquiry into the murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has laid bare a sustained campaign of harassment instrumented by officials of the Labour Party. The campaign, reportedly organized by the prime minister’s office, aimed to neutralize Caruana Galizia’s incisive reporting that often exposed the government’s underbelly.
Labour Party's Unveiled Campaign Against Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
12 mins ago
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer
12 mins ago
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
7 mins ago
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime
10 mins ago
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
11 mins ago
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
Latest Headlines
World News
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
1 min
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
1 min
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
2 mins
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
2 mins
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
2 mins
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
3 mins
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
3 mins
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
3 mins
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
4 mins
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app