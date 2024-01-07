Vietnamese Model and Instructor Face Charges for Disturbing Public Order with Dangerous Stunts

High-profile Vietnamese model Tran Thi Ngoc Trinh and her motorcycle instructor Tran Xuan Dong are in hot water with the Ho Chi Minh City police. The duo is facing charges of disturbing public order, following Trinh’s social media posts featuring dangerous motorcycle stunts. The videos, which have incited widespread criticism, show Trinh in various risky positions on motorcycles in motion, including lying and kneeling on the saddles. The police allege that these acts have had a negative impact on public order and the attitudes of the younger population.

Illegal Stunts and Fake Documents

The investigation revealed that Trinh, who came under the spotlight after winning the Miss Vietnam International pageant in 2011, did not possess a license to drive large displacement motorcycles – the very motorcycles she was seen riding in the videos. The authorities also uncovered fake vehicle documents during their raid at Trinh’s residence, along with motorcycles of dubious origin. Her instructor, Dong, has been implicated in the charges, being accused of using counterfeit documents.

Leniency Plea

Despite the severity of the charges, both Trinh and Dong expressed a desire for leniency during the investigation process. Trinh, a well-known figure in the Vietnamese entertainment industry, launched her modeling career in 2005 and has since branched out into acting. She has a significant following on social media, making her dangerous stunts even more impactful and potentially influential.

Public Reaction and Police Response

The public response to Trinh’s actions has been largely critical, with many expressing concern over the potential influence her reckless behavior could have on young fans. The police, meanwhile, are determined to ensure public order is not compromised, and are continuing their investigation into the case. The charges against Trinh and Dong serve as a stark reminder of the responsibility that comes with public visibility and the potential consequences of reckless behavior.