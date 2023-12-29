Vietnamese Intern in Singapore Jailed for Multiple Thefts at A*Star, Apple

In an unexpected turn of events, a Vietnamese intern in Singapore, 22-year-old Le Viet Hoang, was sentenced to 11 months in jail after stealing items from his workplace, A*Star, and breaching the office of the tech giant, Apple. Despite his initial intentions of making money from the stolen items, guilt overtook him leading to a failed attempt at returning some of the stolen goods, ultimately leading to his arrest.

A Calculated Crime Spree

Hoang began his internship with A*Star on May 22 and was granted access to the agency’s offices across three levels. From June 1 to July 30, in the absence of CCTV cameras, Hoang seized the opportunity to pilfer various items, intending to sell them to cover personal expenses and to provide monetary aid to his family in Vietnam. The total worth of the stolen items from A*Star summed up to a whopping S$29,000 (approx. US$22,000).

Lock-picking Skills and an Apple Heist

The Vietnamese intern did not stop at petty theft; he went a step further by acquiring lock-picking skills to access more secure areas within the office premises. In July, when he got wind of a potential power shutdown, Hoang saw an opportunity and broke into Apple’s office, making away with products worth S$12,129.40 (approx. US$9,197), which were later recovered.

Caught in the Act

As his internship neared its end, Hoang, ridden with guilt, attempted to return some stolen iPads to Apple’s office. However, this act of contrition backfired when his actions triggered an alarm, leading to his arrest. Deputy Public Prosecutor Vishnu Menon pointed out the premeditated nature of Hoang’s actions and his abuse of trust, advocating for a 12-month jail term. Hoang could have potentially faced sentences of up to 10 years for housebreaking to commit an offence, up to seven years for theft in a building, and up to three years for housebreaking.