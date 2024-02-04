Victorville Woman Charged After Dangerous Confrontations with Authorities

In a startling incident, a 51-year-old woman, Lynn Duenaslujan, in Victorville, California faced a series of dangerous confrontations with local law enforcement. At Victor Valley Hospital, Duenaslujan allegedly attempted a brazen assault on a security guard, using her black Toyota Corolla as a weapon. However, the situation escalated when she daringly directed her vehicle towards a deputy's patrol unit.

Unsettling Altercation and Pursuit

The initial altercation saw Duenaslujan fleeing the scene, only to return and aggressively charge her car towards a deputy's patrol vehicle. Demonstrating a disregard for safety and law, she veered at the last moment, narrowly averting a potentially catastrophic collision. The audacious act of confrontation prompted an immediate pursuit by the deputies.

Arrest and Charges

The chase ended dramatically when deputies forced Duenaslujan's vehicle to crash in a courthouse parking lot. Despite the crash, she exhibited reluctance to exit her vehicle, compelling the deputies to use non-lethal pepper balls to force her surrender. Following her arrest, Duenaslujan faces serious charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and evading police.

Call for Public Assistance

As the investigation continues, local authorities are calling upon the community for any additional information related to the incident. Victorville, a city located approximately 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles, now grapples with the unsettling aftermath of this dangerous event as it seeks to understand the motives behind Duenaslujan's actions.