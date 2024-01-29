Victim of Santa Maria Church Attack Laid to Rest in Istanbul

In a somber ceremony in Istanbul, Tuncer Cihan, a victim of an armed assault at the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer, was laid to rest. Cihan, who had an 80% disability report, was remembered as an 'angelic person' incapable of causing harm to even the smallest creature.

High-Profile Attendance and Emotional Farewell

The funeral ceremony at Nurtepe Djemevi was marked by the presence of notable figures such as Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Massimiliano Palinuro, the spiritual leader of the Latin Catholic Community, and Niyazi Erten, District Governor of Kagithane. Emotional tributes flowed for Cihan, with Palinuro describing him as a 'pure angel' and expressing gratitude for his attempted protection of the congregation during the attack.

A Life Cut Short

Cihan's cousin, Murat Cihan, shared insights into Tuncer's character, emphasizing his peaceful nature and the stark contrast between his persona and the violent circumstances of his death. Tuncer Cihan's demise is a tragic example of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Aftermath of the Attack

The attack at the Santa Maria Church, for which the IS group claimed responsibility, caused shockwaves in the region and beyond. The incident has been met with wide condemnation from global leaders, including Pope Francis and the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Turkish authorities swiftly arrested two suspects linked to ISIS in connection with the attack. Despite the ongoing challenges faced by Turkey's religious minorities, the solidarity shown at Cihan's funeral serves as a beacon of hope.