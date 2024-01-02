en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Vicious Attack on South Korean Opposition Leader Spurs Safety Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Vicious Attack on South Korean Opposition Leader Spurs Safety Concerns

In a shocking turn of events, Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea’s main opposition party, was viciously attacked in the neck while on a visit to the southern coastal city of Busan. The incident, which took place on a Tuesday, resulted in an immediate hospitalization, sparking nationwide concern over the safety of political figures.

Swift Response to an Unexpected Attack

The assailant, whose identity remains undisclosed, approached Lee under the guise of a supporter. Brandishing a knifelike weapon, he managed to inflict a wound on Lee’s neck before being apprehended at the scene. Amid the ensuing chaos, Lee collapsed and was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite the severity of the attack, Kang Taijung, an official from Lee’s office, provided reassurances through a text message, stating that Lee’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A History of Political Violence

This incident underscores an unsettling trend in South Korean politics, which has seen an increase in polarization and sporadic violence directed at politicians. Notably, Lee’s predecessor, Song Young-gil, was also the victim of an attack during a public event in 2022.

Condemnation and Calls for Tighter Security

News of the attack has been met with widespread condemnation, with the incident being described as an act of terrorism and a significant threat to democracy by the Democratic Party. President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern for Lee’s safety and ordered a swift investigation. However, despite the increasing occurrences of such incidents, political leaders in South Korea are not typically afforded close security protection, raising concerns about their vulnerability.

Lee Jae-myung, a prominent labor lawyer turned politician, narrowly lost the 2022 presidential elections and has been under investigation for alleged corruption. Despite his legal woes, the attack on Lee has drawn attention to the urgent need for enhanced security measures for political figures in South Korea, a topic that is likely to remain in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

0
Crime South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Celebrations Marred by Over 100 Criminal Incidents Across a Nation

By Rafia Tasleem

Deadly Shooting in Baillou Hills Heights: A Call for Action Against Rising Violence

By Nitish Verma

The 'Gold Bug': Unraveling India's Audacious Criminal Operation from Behind Bars

By Rafia Tasleem

Disappearance of Two Children on New Year's Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Auckland Dirt Bike Riders Arrested after Dangerous Outing ...
@Accidents · 26 mins
Auckland Dirt Bike Riders Arrested after Dangerous Outing ...
heart comment 0
Johannesburg’s Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year’s Eve to Remember

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg's Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year's Eve to Remember
Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year’s Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident
Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Dil Bar Irshad

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended
Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Rafia Tasleem

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations
Latest Headlines
World News
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
28 seconds
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
2 mins
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
3 mins
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
4 mins
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
5 mins
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
6 mins
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
Parliaments Key to Democracy: Insights from the CSPOC2024 Meeting
7 mins
Parliaments Key to Democracy: Insights from the CSPOC2024 Meeting
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
7 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
Uganda's Economic Affairs: A Shared Responsibility
8 mins
Uganda's Economic Affairs: A Shared Responsibility
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
7 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
26 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
29 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
49 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app