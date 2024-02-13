Vetic Pet Clinic Scandal: Staff Arrested for Abusing Pet Dog, Tofu

A video depicting staff members at Vetic Pet Clinic in Thane West abusing a pet dog has gone viral, igniting widespread outrage from animal lovers and activists. The distressing footage, which shows the employees punching and kicking the helpless animal, has led to swift action by the authorities.

Swift Justice: Arrests and Clinic Shutdown

Following the public backlash, two individuals involved in the misconduct were apprehended by the police. The pet clinic, now at the center of a storm, has been shut down by the authorities. Actor Varun Dhawan, among those who demanded action, expressed his gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for their prompt response.

Tofu's Ordeal and Road to Recovery

The victim of this abhorrent act of cruelty, a Chow Chow breed dog named Tofu, has been moved to an alternate boarding service. Encouragingly, Tofu is reported to be in stable condition. The dog's owners registered an FIR against the perpetrators, resulting in their arrest.

Public Condemnation and Clinic's Response

The viral video has led to a deluge of complaints and harsh criticism on Google reviews for Vetic Pet Clinic. The clinic, in an official statement, condemned the actions of the employees involved and announced their termination. They have also initiated a formal investigation into the incident.

While the video has left many shocked and saddened, the swift action by the authorities and the outpouring of support for Tofu offer a glimmer of hope. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued vigilance and advocacy for animal rights.

