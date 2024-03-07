Veteran Mail Carrier Assaulted in Gardena: Community Rallies for Justice Against Repeat Offender

In a shocking incident caught on video in Gardena, California, veteran mail carrier Bruce Jennings was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on February 21. The assailant, identified by locals as John Ross, a man with a long criminal history, attacked Jennings over a package not delivered to a vacant house where Ross was allegedly squatting.

Unprovoked Assault Captured on Video

Surveillance footage revealed a disturbing exchange between Jennings and Ross, culminating in Ross punching Jennings in the back of the head as he attempted to walk away. The altercation escalated with Jennings dropping the mail and defending himself as Ross continued to assault him, eventually knocking Jennings to the ground. Despite the physical and verbal threats made by Ross, Jennings, with over 20 years of service in the U.S. Postal Service, showed resilience, stating he was in 'defense mode' during the attack.

Community's Response and Suspect's History

The Gardena community has come together in support of Jennings, praising his dedication and expressing outrage over the incident. Neighbors, familiar with both Jennings and Ross, highlighted Ross's notorious reputation and criminal background, including assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Following the assault, Ross was apprehended for a separate burglary and remains in custody. The community's primary concern is keeping Ross detained, fearing for their safety and lamenting the attack on a well-respected figure like Jennings.

Legal Proceedings and Support for Jennings

Jennings, though shaken, has expressed his gratitude for the neighborhood's support and is determined to continue his duties. He eagerly awaits justice, with the Postal Inspection Service confirming that a case for prosecuting Ross for assaulting a federal officer, a felony, has been presented to the U.S. Attorney's Office. This incident has not only highlighted the dangers postal workers face but has also united a community in their call for justice and safety.

As the legal process unfolds, the Gardena community stands firm in their support for Jennings. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by postal workers and the impact of crime on local communities. The solidarity shown by the residents of Gardena reflects a collective resolve to ensure safety and justice prevail, making it clear that such acts of violence against community members, especially those serving the public, are unacceptable and warrant full legal retribution.