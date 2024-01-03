Vernon Grant Unearths Disturbing Encounters with Jimmy Savile

In a chilling revelation, TV producer Vernon Grant shared his eerie encounters with the late Jimmy Savile, the notorious British television personality whose posthumous unmasking as a serial paedophile shocked the nation. Grant’s account shined light on a peculiar incident where Savile proudly showcased a portrait painted by none other than Peter Sutcliffe, infamously known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

Savile’s ‘Misunderstood’ Friends

The unsettling disclosure underlined Savile’s unsettling connection to Sutcliffe, a convicted serial killer. Savile, who held the unusual title of honorary entertainments manager at Broadmoor Hospital, praised Sutcliffe as a ‘misunderstood’ man, claiming that his heinous crimes were exaggerated by the press. He even extended an unnerving invitation to Grant to share breakfast with him, Sutcliffe, and Ronnie Kray, another high-profile British criminal. A shocked Grant respectfully declined the offer.

Work Relations and Disturbing Revelations

Grant’s professional life intersected with Savile’s on several occasions during his tenure at Yorkshire Television. Despite being in the same work environment, Grant maintained a safe distance from Savile’s inner circle, which intriguingly consisted of a Leeds hairdresser and a retired senior policeman among others. After Savile’s death, the disturbing truth about his sexual abuses surfaced through investigative journalism and documentaries such as ‘The Reckoning’ and a poignant ITV documentary.

Regret and Reflection

Opening up about his past interactions with Savile, Grant expressed deep regret for the time he spent around the disgraced presenter. He painfully reflected on the missed opportunities to expose Savile’s crimes earlier. Savile’s once illustrious career met an unceremonious end, not by his own doing, but by the industry’s collective rejection. The colossal extent of his crimes, however, only saw the light of day after his demise.