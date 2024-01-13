en English
Crime

Vernon Eversole, West Terre Haute Resident with Criminal Past, Sentenced to 70 Years for 2017 Murder

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Vernon Eversole, a West Terre Haute resident with a significant criminal record, has been sentenced to 70 years behind bars for the robbery and murder of David Carroll in October 2017. The decision was made by Judge Michael Lewis of Vigo Superior Court 6, taking into account Eversole’s extensive criminal past while delivering the extended sentence.

Eversole’s Conviction

Eversole’s conviction came about on December 1, 2023, for murder, felony murder, attempted robbery, and pointing a firearm. His sentence was further enhanced due to the use of a firearm during the crime. The fatal incident transpired at a Terre Haute residence, where Carroll was shot dead following a dispute with Ashley Johnson. Johnson, later, named Eversole as the responsible shooter.

Previous Criminal Record

In a separate case, Eversole had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and had already been sentenced to eight years in prison through a plea agreement in September 2018. Johnson had earlier pleaded guilty to robbery causing serious bodily harm in 2018 and is currently serving a 25-year sentence.

Prosecutor’s Remarks

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt lauded the unyielding efforts of the Terre Haute Police Department’s violent crime detectives for securing Eversole’s conviction. Deputy Prosecutor Jason Saunders stressed during the sentencing hearing that Eversole’s history of eighteen prior felony convictions and repeated probation violations indicated that he was beyond rehabilitation, thereby justifying the stringent sentence.

Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

