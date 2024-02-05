Vermont Woodworker Sentenced for Wire Fraud Scheme

David Conrad, the 42-year-old Vermont woodworker behind Old Camp Woodworking and Vermont Custom Designs, has been sentenced to an intense five-year probationary period. This outcome follows his pleading guilty to a wire fraud scheme that has left 43 unsuspecting customers across Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire feeling deceived and wronged. The scheme, which ran from January 2022 to February 2023, saw Conrad pocket over $165,000 from these individuals without delivering the custom woodworking products they had ordered.

How the Scam Unraveled

Conrad's scheme was not overly complex. He had built a business, ostensibly offering custom woodworking products. His websites, Old Camp Woodworking and Vermont Custom Designs, were filled with images of these items. However, the images were not of his own work. Instead, they were stolen from other sites and used to falsely represent Conrad's non-existent products.

Excuses and Deceptions

When buyers began to question the delivery delays, Conrad did not admit to the fraud. Instead, he developed a series of fabricated excuses. These included false claims of a heart attack and a severe finger injury, both of which he used to explain the non-deliveries. Despite these deceitful tactics, the truth of the matter began to surface, and Conrad was ultimately held accountable for his actions.

The Court's Judgment

The court has now ordered that Conrad must repay more than $58,000 in restitution to the 43 victims he deceived. This restitution, while not covering the full sum of money defrauded from customers, represents a tangible consequence for Conrad's fraudulent activities. Along with the restitution, the five-year probation period serves as a stern reminder of the repercussions of such unethical business practices.