Vermont Police Seek Public Help to Solve Persistent Trash Dumping Issue

The Vermont State Police (VSP) have made a public appeal for aid in their investigation of an ongoing issue of rampant trash dumping along the Lamoille River in Georgia, Vermont. The problem, which has persisted for more than a year and a half, is concentrated at four specific locations along Route 104-A.

A Community Frustrated

Local residents, who are increasingly exasperated by the daily mess, have reported that the discarded items typically comprise 5-gallon bags filled with items such as premade grocery store meals, empty alcohol containers, recorded blood pressure readings, red solo cups with hair, and used puppy pads. In some instances, more than 50 Mountain Dew containers filled with an unidentified fluid have been discarded at the sites.

Environmental Concerns

The area is frequented by wildlife, including bald eagles, which raises significant environmental concerns. Despite the community's efforts to catch the perpetrator, the situation has been aggravated by the theft of a game camera installed to monitor the sites, which was ironically replaced with a trash bag.

Concealment and Penalties

The individual responsible has been meticulous in their attempts to conceal their identity, going to the extent of removing labels from magazines found in the trash. Littering in the area is considered a civil violation, and signs warn of penalties that include fines of up to $800, revocation of hunting and fishing licenses, and mandatory community service. The trash dumping seemed to halt last spring but resumed this winter, with observations suggesting that the bags are likely dropped off overnight.

In light of these events, the VSP is encouraging anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch with them. The hope is that, with public assistance, the individual responsible for this environmental hazard can be brought to justice, restoring peace and cleanliness to the community along the Lamoille River.