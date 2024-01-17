Vermont Man Sentenced for Plotting Sexual Conduct with Minor

In a chilling incident of premeditated sexual predation, Scott Westervelt, a 46-year-old resident of Bennington, Vermont, has been handed a prison sentence of 5 years and 10 months. The conviction came after he was found guilty of plotting to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, particularly a 12-year-old boy.

Caught in the Act

Westervelt was apprehended following an exchange of sexually explicit messages with a person acting as a conduit for a man sexually abusing the minor. In these exchanges, Westervelt expressed his perverse intent to participate in illicit sexual activities with the minor and went ahead to schedule a meeting in Lake George on June 14. However, upon arrival at the agreed location, he was immediately taken into custody by the authorities.

Justice Served

Alongside his prison term, Westervelt has been ordered a decade-long post-release supervision. He is also obligated to surrender the phone he had used in executing the crime. More importantly, upon completion of his prison term, Westervelt will be required to register as a sex offender, marking him out in society and acting as a deterrent to any future potential offenses.

A Dark Underbelly

This case brings to light the dark underbelly of society, where innocent children are targeted by sexual predators. Vigilance, stringent laws, and swift justice are the need of the hour to deter such heinous acts and safeguard the vulnerable.