Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Expands Operations to South Florida Following Miami Murder Arrest

The notorious Venezuelan street gang, Tren de Aragua, has reportedly spread its web of criminal activities to South Florida. This alarming development became apparent following the recent arrest of a suspected gang member, Yurwin Salazar Maita, who was apprehended for the murder of a retired Venezuelan police officer near Miami airport.

Originating from the streets of Aragua in Venezuela, the gang, under the leadership of Hector Guerrero Flores, better known as 'El Nino Guerrero,' has a history steeped in violence that includes drug and human trafficking. The gang's operations have been significantly orchestrated from within the confines of a Venezuelan maximum security prison, exhibiting their audacity and influence over law enforcement agencies.

El Nino Guerrero's Reign

Guerrero, who managed to run the gang while serving time in prison for over a decade, managed to make a daring escape in September. Despite international arrest warrants issued against him, he remains at large, continuing to lead the gang that is believed to have a membership of over 4,000 individuals.

The gang's activities are not restricted to their home country. Investigations into the murder of Jose Luis Sanchez in Florida led authorities to the gang's doorstep. Two women associated with the gang are accused of luring Sanchez and subsequently robbing his apartment, discovering gold in a safe. It has been suggested that these activities represent an extension of the gang's criminal enterprise, which includes money laundering.